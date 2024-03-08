Council implements diesel parking fee

Haringey Council has introduced a parking surcharge for diesel vehicles parked in on-street bays across the borough following residents’ calls for stricter actions against higher-polluting cars.

Effective from 1st March, diesel vehicle users will face a 25% additional charge for parking.

According to Asthma and Lung UK, vehicle emissions, particularly from diesel engines, significantly contribute to poor health, causing respiratory issues such as coughing, wheezing, and exacerbating conditions like asthma.

Moreover, diesel emissions elevate the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, due to inflammation and damage to blood vessels.

Councillor Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport said: “Our borough is home to nearly 300,000 residents and by taking decisive action to enhance air quality, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also prioritising the health and wellbeing of our residents – particularly those living above shops along our high streets.”