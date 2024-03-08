Sizewell C boosts women in construction

Sizewell C, a new nuclear power project on the Suffolk coast, has partnered with Women into Construction to address the underrepresentation of women in construction, focusing on the nuclear sector.
The partnership, announced on International Women’s Day, aims to remove barriers for women entering construction roles through various strategies, including work experience placements and job application support.
Women into Construction, established by Managing Director Kath Moore, seeks to balance gender representation in construction, inspired by the legacy of the 2012 Olympics.
Damian Leydon, Sizewell C Site Delivery Director, and formerly Construction Director of the Athletes’ Village for the London 2012 Olympics, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the impact that Women into Construction had at the Olympic Park, and I know they’ll make a significant difference for the Sizewell C project, enabling us to build the best team possible through direct access to a talent pool of potential female employees.
“We know that there are barriers that prevent women from moving into construction roles like the ones on offer at Sizewell C: it’s an issue not only facing our project but many others in the nuclear industry and across construction.
“Through this partnership, however, we can tackle those barriers head-on, and it really signals our intent to engage more women in the project, especially in areas where they are currently underrepresented.”
