Sizewell C boosts women in construction

Sizewell C, a new nuclear power project on the Suffolk coast, has partnered with Women into Construction to address the underrepresentation of women in construction, focusing on the nuclear sector.

The partnership, announced on International Women’s Day, aims to remove barriers for women entering construction roles through various strategies, including work experience placements and job application support.

Women into Construction, established by Managing Director Kath Moore, seeks to balance gender representation in construction, inspired by the legacy of the 2012 Olympics.