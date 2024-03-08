National Grid reveals shortlisted locations for interconnector

National Grid has announced the shortlisted locations for its LionLink interconnector project, a joint venture with Dutch operator TenneT.

The project aims to connect Suffolk to the Netherlands and a Dutch offshore wind farm, facilitating the sharing of 1.8GW of green energy.

The chosen locations for the landfall sites and converter station have been determined after careful consideration of technical aspects and community feedback.

The decision to opt for landfall sites in Southwold and Walberswick was driven by the desire to minimise offshore cable routes and marine disruption.

Converter station C3 in Saxmundham has been selected for its potential to collocate with other projects in the area.

Gareth Burden, Construction Director, National Grid, said: “LionLink has an important role to play in reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels and bringing more clean, green and renewable energy into the UK’s energy system.

“This will not only strengthen the country’s energy security but also lower bills for consumers too.

“Over 2,000 people engaged with our consultation process and each piece of feedback has been reviewed and fed into the development of our plans for the project.

“We will continue to listen to the community and want to find ways to work together as we deliver this vital piece of energy infrastructure as we move towards net zero.”