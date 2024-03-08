UK onshore wind hits 15GW milestone

The UK has surpassed 15GW of onshore wind capacity.

EDF Renewables UK’s completion of the West Benhar onshore wind farm in North Lanarkshire played a key role in reaching this milestone.

With 30.1MW capacity and seven turbines, this project contributes to the UK’s total onshore wind capacity of 15.002GW spread across 2,631 projects.

This progress marks a notable shift since the establishment of the UK’s first commercial wind farm, Delabole in Cornwall, in 1991, which had a capacity of just 4MW.

Onshore wind now constitutes 11% of Britain’s yearly electricity consumption.