UK should aim for 27GW of wave energy

A recent study from LUT University Finland proposes that the UK should set a goal of achieving 27GW of wave energy by 2050 to optimise its net zero energy aspirations.

The report, published in IET Renewable Generation, highlights the importance of wave energy alongside wind and solar power in diversifying the renewable energy mix.

However, despite the promising findings, the path to reaching the 27GW target remains uncertain.

Many wave energy technologies are still in the demonstrator phase, posing challenges to widespread deployment.

Research lead Christian Breyer, Professor for Solar Economy at LUT University, said: “Wave power has a high potential globally, in Europe and in particular along the Atlantic coasts in the UK and Ireland.

“For the first time, we could show the high economic attractiveness of wave power for the entire energy system, which has to be now enabled with the right general framework for wave power.”