Octopus to hire up to 4,000 new team members

Octopus Energy plans to expand its workforce by recruiting 3,000-4,000 new team members this year, covering various roles like heat pump engineers and delivery drivers.

To streamline the hiring process, the company launched ‘OctoPalooza’, a same-day hiring festival held monthly across the UK.

The event aims to attract talent and facilitate recruitment efficiently.

The first three ‘OctoPalooza’ events saw over 600 candidates attending, with almost 400 staff hired on the same day.

John Szymik, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Services, said: “OctoPalooza is our version of F1’s pitstop process – turbocharging the time it takes to hire exceptional people into future-proof jobs that fit around their lives, not the other way around.

“We’re creating 3,000-4,000 new jobs this year alone which will help boost the British economy and drive prosperity across all regions.”