New Heat Bill proposal raises concerns

Consumer Scotland has responded to the Scottish Government’s consultation on the Heat in Buildings Bill.

The independent body for consumers in Scotland has offered broad support for its principles while highlighting the necessity for appropriate incentives and support for consumers transitioning to low carbon heating and energy efficient buildings.

The proposed bill aims to prohibit the use of fossil fuel heating as the primary heating system in all buildings by January 2046, with provisions for further regulations to enhance energy efficiency across Scotland’s buildings.

Consumer Scotland has emphasised the importance of further analysis to assess the impact of the proposals on individual consumers and small businesses, aiming to mitigate any unintended negative consequences.

Additionally, Consumer Scotland has published its response to a separate Scottish Government consultation on proposals for a new Social Housing Net Zero Standard.

While welcoming the aims of the standard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy affordability for tenants in social housing, Consumer Scotland has raised concerns about the potential financial impacts on tenants.

Chief Executive of Consumer Scotland Sam Ghibaldan said: “These are significant proposals with substantial implications for consumers. We do not underestimate the challenge of decarbonising homes, nor the significant ask being made of consumers to help reach net zero by the end of 2045.”