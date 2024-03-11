UK Power Networks secures funding for innovative projects

UK Power Networks has secured funding for twelve projects, indicating progress in advancing innovation within the energy sector.

Facilitated by Ofgem and Innovate UK’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), the funding will support these projects through their initial discovery phase.

Among the initiatives are “Electric Thames,” exploring the feasibility of electric-powered boats contributing to the electricity grid, and “KnowMyFlex,” creating Energy Flexibility Certificates to empower customers in reducing their energy bills.

Additionally, “WASH” will investigate efficient heat capture from wastewater to support decarbonization efforts in district heat networks.

Once developed, these projects aim to assist both customers and the wider electricity sector in achieving net zero objectives, bolstering network resilience, reducing costs and optimising maintenance activities.

With thirteen ongoing projects from SIF’s 2023 funding round, UK Power Networks now oversees nearly a quarter of the sector’s SIF projects.

Luca Grella, head of innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “We’ve made remarkable strides during our first year with the SIF programme and are excited to be heading into a second with a new wave of projects which have exciting potential to make a real impact on both our communities and the way we work.

“This funding is allowing us to continue building strong bonds with some of the brightest minds in the sector.

“Our project collaborators play a key role in helping us deliver tangible benefits for our customers, and we can’t wait to reap the rewards of these partnerships.”