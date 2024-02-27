SSE to cut London school trust’s carbon by 90%

SSE Energy Solutions has launched a project to reduce carbon dioxide emissions across 11 Harris Federation academies in South East England, funded by the UK Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS).

The £14.3 million investment aims to upgrade heating systems, building controls and electrical infrastructure in South London and Kent buildings.

Upgrades include replacing gas boilers with energy efficient air source heat pumps and installing advanced building energy management systems.

The project’s main goal is to achieve a 90% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions for the Harris Federation, estimated to cut collective emissions by over 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.