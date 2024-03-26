‘UK’s first’ long distance electric coach service

FlixBus has launched the first 100% electric long distance coach service in England and Wales, operating until June 2024 between London, Bristol and Newport in South Wales.

Teaming up with Newport Transport, FlixBus seeks to innovate the UK coach sector by adopting technology to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

If the pilot were to operate daily for a year, it would result in saving over 126 tonnes of carbon dioxide and potentially eliminating up to 17,950 car journeys from the road.

Projected to save 352 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions daily compared to diesel-fuelled coaches, it is predicted to contribute to air quality.

FlixBus plans to charge the vehicle at Transport UK London Bus and Newport Transport’s facilities, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable travel.