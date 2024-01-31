Funding secured for Wales’ industrial decarbonisation plan

Net Zero Industry Wales (NZIW) has secured a total of £1.1 million, including a £711,000 grant from Innovate UK, to develop the North East Wales Industrial Decarbonisation (NEW-ID) plan.

The NEW-ID plan will identify decarbonisation measures, formulate a delivery plan for substantial emissions reduction by 2030 and outline steps for strong cluster management.

This funding, part of the UK Research and Innovation’s Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan competition, aims to support projects fostering the reduction of industrial carbon dioxide emissions in the region.

NZIW, collaborating with regional partners such as Wales & West Utilities, Bangor University, Uniper, Net Zero Energy Systems and SP Energy Networks, will create an official regional Industrial cluster.

It is estimated that this cluster contributes around two million tonnes of industrial greenhouse gas emissions to Wales‘ carbon footprint.