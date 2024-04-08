British businesses to receive free support for energy disputes

In a move aimed at supporting small businesses and tackling unfair energy practices, the government and Ofgem have introduced measures to provide free support for energy disputes.

Small organisations with fewer than 50 employees will benefit from access to the Energy Ombudsman, empowering them to resolve issues with their energy suppliers without incurring costly legal expenses.

Energy Affordability Minister Amanda Solloway emphasised the government’s commitment to standing by British businesses, announcing plans to consult on regulating energy brokers and intermediaries later this year.

Minister for Affordability and Skills Amanda Solloway said: “All businesses deserve to get a good service from their energy supplier – and today’s changes will empower small businesses with free redress support via the Ombudsman.

“This is just the beginning. Rip-off energy brokers have no place in our market and we will act to raise standards for customers.”