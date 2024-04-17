Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Electricity smart meter installations plummet to lowest March figures since 2020

Latest data shows that there were nearly 185,000 installations last month, a decrease of 9% compared to the previous month and 13% compared to March 2023

Wednesday 17 April 2024
Image: Shutterstock

The installation of electricity smart meters in Britain experienced a decline in March, reaching the lowest March total since 2020.

According to new data, there were 185,000 installations last month, which is a 9% decrease from the previous month and a 13% decrease compared to March 2023.

In March 2021 and 2022, there were 224,000 and 219,000 installations respectively.

Since the rollout began 12 years ago, a total of 22.8 million installations have been completed, with 609,000 installations recorded so far this year.

Regional trends remained stable, with East England leading in installations with 23,000, followed by Southern England with 19,000 and the East Midlands with 18,000 installations.

