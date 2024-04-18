Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scotland set to abandon key climate target

Scotland’s government is reportedly set to abandon its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 April 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Scotland‘s government is reportedly preparing to retract its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

Formerly endorsed by ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the target is now deemed unattainable.

The forthcoming announcement, expected at Holyrood on Thursday, signifies a notable departure from Scotland’s prior environmental stance.

The decision to abandon the 2030 emissions target highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving significant reductions, as ministers have missed eight of the last 12 annual targets.

While the overarching objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2045 remains in place, concerns have been raised regarding the potential elimination of sector-specific yearly climate targets, particularly in areas like transport and heating.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast