Scotland set to abandon key climate target

Scotland‘s government is reportedly preparing to retract its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

Formerly endorsed by ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the target is now deemed unattainable.

The forthcoming announcement, expected at Holyrood on Thursday, signifies a notable departure from Scotland’s prior environmental stance.

The decision to abandon the 2030 emissions target highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving significant reductions, as ministers have missed eight of the last 12 annual targets.

While the overarching objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2045 remains in place, concerns have been raised regarding the potential elimination of sector-specific yearly climate targets, particularly in areas like transport and heating.