Council explores district heat project expansion

Hull City Council has revealed plans to explore additional options for expanding the Hull District Heating Network (HDHN).

The council’s move to adjust its current contract with technical consultants Ove Arup and Partners is aimed at facilitating alterations to the HDHN’s layout, which include future connections to the East Bank Urban Village and additional network routing to Great Thornton Street Flats, as well as enhancements to the energy centre at Trippett Street.

With £10 million of Levelling Up funding earmarked for the East Bank development, there’s an opportunity to integrate district heating into the site’s preparatory works.

The decision incorporates assessments of energy performance and building fabric for council buildings connected to the network.

Nonetheless, these adjustments to the contract will result in expenses of £270,905 to the council, partly mitigated by its £13 million funding allocation from the Green Heat Network Fund obtained in 2022.