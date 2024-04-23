Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy SavingLow CarbonNet ZeroTop Stories

Council explores district heat project expansion

Hull City Council is considering expanding the Hull District Heating Network, with variations to its contract enabling design changes for future connections and an enhanced energy centre
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/23/2024 10:25 AM
1 0
0
Scottish Government launches national public energy agency
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Hull City Council has revealed plans to explore additional options for expanding the Hull District Heating Network (HDHN).

The council’s move to adjust its current contract with technical consultants Ove Arup and Partners is aimed at facilitating alterations to the HDHN’s layout, which include future connections to the East Bank Urban Village and additional network routing to Great Thornton Street Flats, as well as enhancements to the energy centre at Trippett Street.

With £10 million of Levelling Up funding earmarked for the East Bank development, there’s an opportunity to integrate district heating into the site’s preparatory works.

The decision incorporates assessments of energy performance and building fabric for council buildings connected to the network.

Nonetheless, these adjustments to the contract will result in expenses of £270,905 to the council, partly mitigated by its £13 million funding allocation from the Green Heat Network Fund obtained in 2022.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.