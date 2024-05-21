£10.6m power upgrade benefits thousands in Steyning

A £10.6 million upgrade to the electricity infrastructure in Steyning has been completed, enhancing the reliability of power supplies for thousands of homes and businesses.

UK Power Networks undertook the project, installing and energising a new electricity cable to replace existing equipment.

This cable is part of the essential network that delivers electricity to households, businesses, electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The project used an existing underground electricity pipeline for the new cabling, reducing the need for roadworks along the 9.5-kilometre route.

The new cabling, operating at 132,000 volts, supports the delivery of electricity to approximately 95,000 local homes and businesses.

This initiative is part of UK Power Networks’ broader plan to invest around £800 million in the electricity network across the South East, London, and East of England this year.

Excavations were made at intervals to pull through and connect the cables, covering areas including Steyning, the South Downs, Sompting and Worthing.

Bobby Suseela, Capital Programme Manager at UK Power Networks, said: “This investment has increased network resilience for homes and businesses across the Steyning and Worthing areas using an existing cable pipeline to reduce the local impact.

“The project will deliver long-term benefits for local residents, helping us maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies to these areas into the future.”