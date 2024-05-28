Could carbon removal be the best way for your company to get to net zero?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Could carbon removal be the best tool to reach your climate targets?

Big Zero Show speaker and Head of Carbon at carbon removal company, UNDO, Simon Manely, says that companies will fail to meet climate targets if they wait too long to engage with carbon removals.

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) refers to the process of capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and either storing it in geological formations, oceans, or converting it into long-lived products.

The process of CDR is a crucial to mitigate climate change by reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere to offset emissions from human activities.

There are six main methods of carbon removal. The first is, afforestation and reforestation. This is the method of planting trees to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

The second method is direct air capture which uses technology to capture CO2 directly from ambient air.

The third method of CDR is bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). This involves producing energy from biomass (such as plants or agricultural waste), capturing the CO2 emissions generated during combustion and then storing them underground.

The fourth method is ocean fertilisation which involves introducing nutrients into the ocean to stimulate the growth of phytoplankton, which absorbs CO2 during photosynthesis and then sinking to the ocean floor upon death.

The fifth method is soil carbon sequestration which involves implementing agricultural practices that increase the storage of carbon in soils, such as no-till farming or adding biochar.

The last method is enhanced weathering which involves accelerating the natural process of rock weathering, which absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, by grinding down minerals and spreading them over large areas.

Simon believes that enhanced rock weathering has the potential to remove 4 billion tonnes of CO2 per year.

He said: ‘As long as you’re on a net zero pathway, the only way to get there is to use carbon removals.’

To learn more about carbon removals and how they can help your company meet net zero targets, register below to the Big Zero Show.