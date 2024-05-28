Login
Electricity smart meter rollout reaches 23m installations in April

Nearly 199,000 smart meters were installed in April, pushing the UK rollout past 23 million total installations
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/28/2024 2:11 PM
Energy flexibility could save €10bn annually by 2030
The electricity smart meter rollout reached its 23-millionth installation in April, more than a dozen years after the first smart meter was connected.

In April, 199,000 smart meters were installed, an 8% increase from the previous month and 11% more than the same month last year.

This uptick ends a three-month decline in installations.

So far in 2024, there have been 808,000 installations, compared to 747,000 from January to April 2023.

The latest figures from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero show that nearly 35 million electricity and gas smart meters were installed in properties across Britain as of December 2023.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

