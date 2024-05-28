RWE to build Australia’s first eight-hour battery

RWE has unveiled plans to construct Australia‘s first eight-hour battery.

The Limondale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is located near Balranald, New South Wales (NSW).

Selected as the sole successful project in NSW’s inaugural Long Duration Storage Long Term Energy Service Agreements tender process, the Limondale BESS is set to have a capacity exceeding 50MW and 400MWh.

Positioned adjacent to RWE’s Limondale Solar Farm, the BESS aims to store surplus renewable energy and supply it to the NSW grid during peak demand periods.

Tesla has been enlisted as the supplier for the BESS, with Beon Energy Solutions appointed as the delivery partner for the project’s Balance of Plant.

Construction is slated to commence in the latter half of the year, with commissioning scheduled for late 2025.