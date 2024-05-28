Login
RWE to build Australia’s first eight-hour battery

The energy giant has invested in an eight-hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system in New South Wales
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/28/2024 11:00 AM
RWE powers up its third wind farm in France
Image: RWE
RWE has unveiled plans to construct Australia‘s first eight-hour battery.

The Limondale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is located near Balranald, New South Wales (NSW).

Selected as the sole successful project in NSW’s inaugural Long Duration Storage Long Term Energy Service Agreements tender process, the Limondale BESS is set to have a capacity exceeding 50MW and 400MWh.

Positioned adjacent to RWE’s Limondale Solar Farm, the BESS aims to store surplus renewable energy and supply it to the NSW grid during peak demand periods.

Tesla has been enlisted as the supplier for the BESS, with Beon Energy Solutions appointed as the delivery partner for the project’s Balance of Plant.

Construction is slated to commence in the latter half of the year, with commissioning scheduled for late 2025.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

