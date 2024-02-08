Hackney greenlights discounted solar energy for council tenants

Council tenants in Hackney are set to benefit from discounted energy sourced from rooftop solar panels installed on their buildings.

With plans approved by Hackney Council’s Cabinet, over 500 Council homes will soon have access to electricity generated by up to 4,000 solar panels, all at rates expected to be lower than Ofgem’s price cap.

This initiative aims to reduce energy bills for residents, fund solar panel installations and mitigate the borough’s impact on climate change, all at no cost to tenants or leaseholders.

Developed in collaboration with local energy specialist Emergent, the project will initially focus on buildings where solar panels can be easily installed.

It’s estimated that the generated electricity will cover up to 20% of the blocks’ energy consumption,

Councillor Mete Coban, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said: “The scheme is a win-win as – by selling the energy generated to residents – the council will also be able to recoup the costs of installation over the next ten to 20 years and expand its solar programme to more council homes than we’d be able to if we didn’t use this model.”