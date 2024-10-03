UK energy industry unites to replace 800k RTS meters before shutdown

Energy suppliers and key stakeholders have agreed to work together to replace 800,000 outdated Radio Teleswitch (RTS) meters across the UK before the system is decommissioned on 30th June 2025.

This commitment follows a summit organised by Ofgem, the energy regulator, alongside stakeholders including Energy UK and Citizens Advice, aiming to accelerate meter upgrades to avoid disruptions in heating and hot water for affected homes, schools and businesses.

The RTS system, which relies on long wave radio signals to switch between peak and off-peak electricity rates, is no longer viable, and households still using the technology are urged to contact their energy supplier for advice.

Customers could face heating and hot water issues without upgrades after the system’s shutdown.

To meet this challenge, industry players have signed the RTS Call to Action, pledging to increase the pace of replacements, especially in regions with high concentrations of RTS customers.

The strategy involves targeting vulnerable consumers, fast-tracking appointments, and overcoming technical challenges through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Monthly progress updates will track the replacement rate, ensuring that action plans remain effective.

Charlotte Friel, Director of Consumer Protection and Retail Markets for Ofgem, said: “The importance of protecting RTS customers from losing control of their heating and hot water is equally matched by the scale of the challenge ahead.

“At the current monthly rate of replacement, it would be 2028 before all RTS meters across the United Kingdom are upgraded so it’s clear that swift, drastic action is needed and I am pleased that suppliers and other stakeholders are responding to our call for bold and decisive action.”

Daisy Cross, Head of Future Energy Systems at industry body Energy UK, said: “Replacing all RTS meters by June 2025 is a huge undertaking, and not something industry can do alone.

“Suppliers want to work with community groups and local government to boost ongoing efforts, and most importantly, the customers themselves.

“With summer 2025 fast approaching and 800,000 meters to replace, this is as much about customer engagement as it is about solving technical hurdles.”