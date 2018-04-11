Apple goes 100% green

Apple has announced its global operations are now 100% powered by renewable energy.

This includes the technology firm’s retail stores, offices and data centres across 43 countries, which are supplied by the company’s 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totalling 626MW of generation capacity,

The business installed 286MW of solar generation in 2017 and has 15 more projects in construction – once these are complete, it will own more than 1.4 gigawatts of clean energy capacity.

It has also announced nine more of its manufacturing partners have committed to power all of their Apple-related production with renewables, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.

Since 2011, Apple’s clean power projects have reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 54% and prevented nearly 2.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents from entering the atmosphere.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said: “We’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we’re proud to have reached this significant milestone.

“We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”