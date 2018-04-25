Carbon emissions cool off with Unilever partnership

Unilever has partnered with a cooling technology company and successfully trialled a zero-emission refrigeration unit.

The Dearman Hubbard transport refrigeration unit (TRU) was deployed by Unilever for a six-month period in the Netherlands to undertake deliveries of frozen produce across the country.

The trial demonstrated the liquid nitrogen-fuelled technology was cheaper, quieter and greener than equivalent diesel versions – it reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 600 kilogrammes per month, eliminated all nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions and had a significant positive impact upon local air quality.

CEO of Dearman, Scott Mac Meekin, said: “We are delighted that a major global player like Unilever took on a Dearman transport refrigeration unit and saw real benefit to its operations.

“This trial has taken us a big step forward on that journey as we have been able to demonstrate that Dearman technology is able to provide environmental and societal benefits alongside operational improvements while remaining cost competitive.”