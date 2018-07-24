Earth Overshoot Day creeps forward to earliest point ever

The date for Earth Overshoot Day this year is the 1st of August – the earliest it has ever been.

Global Footprint Network’s Earth Overshoot Day initiative marks the point each year at which humanity’s collective consumption of resources exceeds the planet’s natural capacity to regenerate.

The gradually shortening date shows a year’s worth of food, water, carbon and land was used up in a record low timeframe of 212 days.

This level of unsustainable consumption means around 1.7 Earths-worth of resources are being used up every year.

To push the date back out, Global Footprint Network encourages people to buy more environmentally-friendly clothes, reuse and recycle as much as possible, choose to cycle and walk as much as possible and collect litter.

