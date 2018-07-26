Connected Energy and Jaguar Land Rover charge up battery collaboration

Connected Energy has announced its energy storage technology has been adapted to integrate second life Jaguar Land Rover batteries.

The UK firm’s technical team has adapted their control systems and methodology to operate using the large Jaguar Land Rover batteries, which have the distinction of being liquid-cooled.

It means Jaguar Land Rover I-PACE batteries can be operated in stationary storage mode outside the vehicle for the first time.

The company plans to develop a fully-integrated multiple battery variation of the E-STOR system using the new and second life Jaguar Land Rover batteries.

Mick Cameron, Head of e-Mobility at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will have the option of electrification.

“This project explores how automotive batteries can be given a second life in energy storage solutions to support wider industry needs.”