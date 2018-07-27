Latest Jobs – Energy Contract Sales Manager – Utility People

Summary:

We’re looking for an experienced Sales Manager to join our clients Energy Contracts Sales team. Our client is looking for someone with superb communication skills and a proven track record in managing and developing a sales team to deliver sales targets. You will be able to develop the contract sales, deliver value for money and tangible benefits. You will also be responsible for managing all aspects of the sales team including driving service and sales performance, developing pricing strategies and supporting the Director of Operations in negotiations with energy companies. If the Energy Contract Sales Manager sound like you – apply today!!!

Key responsibilities:

• Manage the recruitment and performance of the sales team.

• Prepare and report against annual sales targets.

• Monitor and manage service standards against ISO and/or KPIs.

• Support and contribute to the on-going development of customer propositions/ pricing strategies.

• Support the Head of Sales to produce client proposals.

• Identify and implement sales/service enhancements.

• Maintain appropriate records and uphold quality assurance integrity.

Skills and experience required:

• Experience of managing a successful sales team including telesales and business to business sales.

• Ability to set and monitor sales and service performance targets.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively to a range of audiences.

• Ability to resolve unexpected issues that impact on the business and/or the teams that deliver client services.

• Experience of planning (budget projections) and managing sales revenue and expenditure budgets.

• Experience of identifying and collating business critical management information including key statistics.

• Ability to demonstrate sound commercial acumen and awareness.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.