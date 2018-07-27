Latest Jobs – Key Account Manager – Utility People

Summary:

Do you have experience in maintaining working relationships with existing channel partners? A leading international retail energy supplier are looking for a Key Account Manager to facilitate the channel growth to enable the company to achieve business plan objectives. The Key Account Manager will be working closely with the Residential Sales Manager to identify and develop new channel opportunities. The successful candidate will also be working closely with channel partners to effectively manage quality and compliance standards. So, if the Key Account Manager sounds like you – apply today!!!

Key responsibilities:

• Day to day management of the relationships between Green Star Energy and a number of existing sales partners through a significant period of growth in the residential customer portfolio

• Attending regular off-site meetings/ tele-conferences with existing partners to ensure the smooth running of their relationship with Green Star Energy

• Produce regular reporting to meet the requirements of each account and the business

• Work closely with the Residential Sales Manager to facilitate growth of key partner channels

• Ensure that quality and customer experience are delivered to a consistently high standard across channels

• Other ad hoc duties that may arise from time to time.

Skills and experienced required:

• Have at least 3 years’ experience working in a similar role

• Experience of retail energy markets is essential

• Be educated to degree level or equivalent

• Have intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook)

• Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills and exhibit exceptional interpersonal skills

• Be organised and able to meet deadlines

• Have high attention to detail and deliver consistently high quality

• A robust understanding of call center operations and digital marketing would be advantageous.

