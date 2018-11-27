Arsenal guns for greener future with new battery bank

Could battery storage be the future of decarbonisation?

Pivot Power’s Chief Technology Officer Michael Clark certainly seemed to think so when he spoke to ELN at the launch of the company’s new battery bank at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The 3MW storage system can store enough electricity to run the 60,000 seater Emirates stadium for an entire match, equivalent of powering 2,700 homes for two hours,

Mr Clark said battery projects are cheaper than building new fossil fuel infrastructure to provide reliable baseload power, adding they offer the additional advantage of generating extra income for businesses through demand side response.

He said the technology would prove especially useful as the proportion of intermittent renewable electricity in the country’s energy mix increases.