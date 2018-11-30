Latest Jobs – Energy Procurement and Pricing Manager – Flogas Energy

We have an exciting new opportunity here at Flogas Energy, for an Energy Procurement and Pricing Manager to join their growing team on a permanent basis in Syston, Leicester.

As a company, we’ve got over 30 years’ experience in supporting large and small businesses, so we know exactly what you need; competitive prices, reliable supply and brilliant customer service. Flogas Energy are backed by DCC plc, a FTSE 100 listed company with an annual turnover of £10 billion, but we don’t want to become one of the Big Six. Our parent company means we can keep margins low and provide you with a great service at a reasonable rate.

The main purpose of this role is to manage the forward purchase of electricity and mains gas for the utility business and ensure access to accurate and dynamic retail pricing.

Job Duties:

Ensure the company’s wholesale exposure is within the agreed risk policy at any time and maintain appropriate levels of imbalance exposure

Oversee energy settlement in cooperation with service providers

Ensure the companies pricing systems are kept up to date with all wholesale and third part industry costs at all stages

Maintain awareness of market movements in the operational team and in the customer base

Previous Experience Required:

Experience of running demand forecast and managing position trading with wholesale market providers in both UK power and gas. Proven trading ability with leading wholesale trade houses.

Proven knowledge of all relevant market operator settlement processes

Meticulous attention to detail, high numeracy and IT skills.

Capable of working independently day to day and managing a small specialist team

Knowledge of all industry third party costs and therefore capable of management of dynamic retail energy pricing systems

To apply for the role, please click on this link: https://flogas.appellia.com/position.aspx?id=57507 or call 0161 929 2364 for more information.

This is a promoted article.