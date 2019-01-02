New York completes 1.2MW community solar array

New York has completed the construction of a 1.2MW community solar array.

Nearly 200 households and businesses are already benefitting from the site in Brooklyn, which entered operation earlier this month.

The project was funded by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and developed by Daroga Solar.

NYSERDA provided more than $850,000 (£672,945) in financing for the project, which includes a total of 3,325 solar panels spread across two rooftops.

Around 70% of its customers are residential, 20% are small commercial customers and the remaining 10% are low-to-moderate income customers.

The solar array is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 740 metric tonnes annually.

The state’s new ‘Solar For All’ programme recently awarded contracts to nine community solar projects.