Could graphene see metal-air batteries rise to the top?

Indian startup Log 9 Materials seems to think so – the firm, which is a spin-off from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, suggests the wonder material could solve the issue of range anxiety frequently associated with battery-powered vehicles.

Founder Akshay Singhal says metal air batteries could help “revolutionise” clean energy generation – powered by water, air and metal, they actually generate energy in much the same way as a fuel cell, in contrast with conventional lithium-ion batteries, which store energy rather than producing it.

The technology has ten-times more energy density than traditional alternatives, meaning it is able to provide a range of more than 1,000 kilometres.

Mr Singhal says his company aims to use graphene to make such batteries commercially viable and economical.

He adds: “The energy generated is completely clean, zero emission and this is a truly environment-friendly battery technology built with sustainable raw materials.

“The metal itself is recyclable once it has been used in the battery to generate energy.”