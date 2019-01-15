Somerset charity awarded £80k to tackle fuel poverty

The Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) has been awarded £80,000 to help local households use less energy and escape fuel poverty.

The Energy Saving Trust awarded the funding, which was sourced from UK energy companies through a series of voluntary payments.

The independent charity will use to money to work with around 2,000 vulnerable households and landlords to help them better understand their energy bills and improve the energy efficiency ratings of their properties.

Mike Thornton, Director of Operations at the Energy Saving Trust, said: “This significant pot of money is being invested in projects and charities that really make a difference in local communities.

“Most of the projects will run for the next two years and will result in thousands of households saving energy, money and living in warmer, more efficient homes.”