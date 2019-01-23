Mercedes-Benz turns a corner with new EV battery plant in Poland

Daimler-owned carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to build a massive battery factory for electric vehicles (EVs) in Jawor, Poland.

Daimler, which is looking to step up its investments into EVs and their associated technologies in the coming decade, is already building a plant to produce engines in the town.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was pleased to hear of the plans, which are expected to create 300 jobs and involve a total investment of more than €200 million (£175m).

Daimler plans to buy more than €20 billion (£17.5m) worth of battery cells by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its first full EV, named the EQC and has transformed an old coal-fired power station in Germany into a battery storage facility.