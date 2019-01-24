Tommy Hilfiger unzips 100% recycled luxury denim range

Luxury global fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled plans to launch a range of 100% recycled cotton denim styles this spring.

They include mom jeans, a unisex oversized trucker jacket and modern tapered jeans and will be made from leftover cotton that may otherwise have been lost from cutting tables and factory floors.

They have been recycled using an innovative mechanical process that uses less water and energy and fewer chemicals, reducing waste and generating less carbon dioxide.

The sewing thread used is also made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, buttons from unused stock from previous seasons and hangtags will be made from recycled paper.

The sustainable denim is the result of research at the PVH Demin Centre in Amsterdam, the first hub in Europe dedicated to setting new standards for producing denim more efficiently and in a more environmentally-friendly way.

Founder Tommy Hilfiger said: “We have a responsibility to future generations to manufacture products in a more thoughtful way to protect our environment. Starting with how we design and produce some of our denim styles, we want to inspire consumers to make sustainable changes.”