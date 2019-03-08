Latest Jobs – Bill Validation Executive – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for an exciting permanent position within our Energy and Water Bill Validation team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.

We require a proactive, energetic experienced Bill Validation Executive with excellent attention to detail.

About Arrow and Pulse:

Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy re-seller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.

Pulse specialise in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.

Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.

Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.

Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.

Duties and responsibilities:

Inputting & exporting data into templates for reporting.

Analysing data to spot trends and identify billing issues.

Update Budget information.

Ensure data is displayed correctly on the in-house database.

Send out weekly reports to clients.

Liaise with clients & suppliers with billing queries.

Request missing invoices.

Assisting the Bill Validation Manager with additional requests and tasks.

Requirements:

Knowledge of / experience in the energy industry would be an advantage.

Have excellent communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Time management skills.

Excellent Excel knowledge essential.

Good written and organisational skills.

Team player and able to work independently.

Experience of working to tight deadlines.

For more information click here.

