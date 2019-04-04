LNG-to-power facility in Brazil granted $288m

Funding worth $288 million (£219m) has been granted for the development, construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power facility in Brazil.

The facility in Porto de Açu in Rio de Janeiro consists of a 1.3GW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant, an LNG import terminal, a transmission line and the expansion of an existing substation.

It is being developed by GNA – a joint venture between BP, Siemens and Prumo Logistica – and will be connected to the electricity grid in Brazil.

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is providing funding for the project, which is expected to help reduce an estimated 139,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Hydropower plants account for around 70% of Brazil’s installed generation capacity and long droughts in recent years have highlighted the need for a more flexible and reliable mix of energy generation sources.

Bernardo Perseke, CEO of GNA said: “We are building and structuring a transformational project that currently employs 2,500 people, 70% of whom are local residents and will contribute to the diversification of the Brazilian energy matrix. The support of our stakeholders confirms the relevance of our project to the country and our commitment to sustainable development of the local communities.”

Commercial operation of the first phase of the project is expected in 2021.