Porsche and ABB gear up for EV chargers in Japan

Porsche has teamed up with ABB to develop high power chargers for its electric vehicles (EVs) in Japan.

The first installation is expected to go live next year for the luxury car manufacturer’s first fully electric car, the Porsche Taycan, which will enter market in 2020.

They aim to develop the “next generation” of chargers that support power levels exceeding 150KW.

The project supports the Japanese Government’s ambition to sell only new electric or hybrid vehicles by 2050.

Toshiyuki Shimegi, President of Porsche Japan said: “I am very glad to say that we will be able to provide the highest performing quick charging network in the world to our customers, thanks to this partnership with ABB.

“BY 2025, half of all new vehicles from Porsche may feature an electric drive – either as part of a hybrid concept or as a purely electric vehicle so building the quick charging infrastructure is vital to EV owners as a great step forward in the Porsche EV project.”

