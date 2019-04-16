Latest Jobs – Recruitment Consultant – Utility People

Role Purpose:

Utility People is recognised as the leading recruiter to the energy, water and utilities space based in Hemel Hempstead, with many of our clients being FTSE listed. Established in 2006, Utility People is the ‘go to’ recruiter for companies and candidates in this space. Our Directors have a combined 50+ years’ experience in the utilities and recruitment industries, and have built Utility People into a well-established and highly respected recruitment business.

We are looking to further consolidate our market position, and are recruiting for bright and motivated Recruitment Consultants to join the team. We can offer a comprehensive training program to give you the technical knowledge you will need to be successful in our industry. You will be given a ‘warm’ desk of clients we have already worked with to give you a good starting point.The environment is a competitive, vibrant, social, fun and supportive place to work with attractive rewards and commission to be earned.

Attitude is key – if you truly want to be successful, then we have the set-up, tools and experience to help you achieve your goals. Apply today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

• 1+ years’ experience in Recruitment

• The ability to network and grow a loyal customer base

• Ability to build and maintain solid B2B and B2C commercial relationships

• Strong written and communication skills

• An understanding of how social media can be a key driver behind a successful recruitment desk.

• Information gathering and problem-solving skills

• Someone who enjoys the challenge of hitting KPIs

Experience Required:

• Competitive salary £18 – £30K DOE

• Excellent commission AND bonus structure

• Team and Individual Incentives

• Social events and rewards

• Ongoing training, support and development

• Opportunities to build your career

• Easy access to the M1

• Free onsite parking

