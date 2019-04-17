Latest Jobs – International Sales Manager (energy procurement and services) – Utility People

Benefits: Commission, Company Car, Pension, Bupa

Role Purpose:

The position resides within our International Sales Team. The International Sales Manager will be selling to large and multinational organizations headquartered in EMEA, working along-side a team of sales and pre-sales specialists. The ideal International Sales Manager will be expected to operate at C level with target organizations, focused on building solutions within the domains of sustainability, energy supply and energy demand. Successful candidates are not only required to possess strong prospecting, hunting and nurturing capabilities but must also have a strong track record of hitting and exceeding sales targets. Sound interesting? Apply for the International Sales Manager today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

Identifying and creating new opportunities within a targeted geography or segment of the European market

Able to gain a comprehensive understanding of customer needs

Understand the global services and software offerings of the business

Recognize and articulate appropriate approaches to to meet the customer needs

Be a dynamic leader in order to lead both our customers and others within the organization

Collaborate with multiple sales teams in order to execute and orchestrate customer solutions

Collaborate and interact with multi-national marketing and sale

Be prepared to undertake significant national and international travel

Experience Required:

5+ years’ sales experience, with a track record of delivering with strong ‘closing’ skills

Consultative selling and services industry (procurement services and/or energy supply a plus)

Strong proven track record of being successful in “autonomously” prospecting/hunting

Demonstrating a track record of consistently achieving sales targets in a high-pressure environment

Fluent in English, other languages are an advantage.

Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills required.

Proficient in Microsoft Office environment, CRM systems (salesforce.com or equivalent)

Personal qualities such as: self-driven, autonomous, influential, reliable, direct, curious and creative

Strong ability to hunt and self-generate business leads and opportunities

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.