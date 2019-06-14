Greenpeace activists climb back on board BP oil rig

Just hours after Scottish police declared Greenpeace’s occupation of a BP oil rig was over, another two activists have climbed back on board.

Police boats and climbers removed the two activists who started the protest last night, after they has blocked the rig from leaving Cromarty Firth in Scotland for more than 70 hours.

In the early hours of this morning, two new climbers boarded the structure – they were notified by rig workers of an injunction against them accessing the rig but continued regardless.

They plan to prevent the rig from reaching the Volrich field, where it will be used to drill a well thought to contain around 30 million barrels of oil.

Greenpeace UK’s Executive Director John Sauven said: “We can’t give up and let oil giants carry on with business as usual because that means giving up on a habitable planet and our kids’ future. The UK government has announced a target of net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 – we have started to enforce it.”

A spokesperson for BP said: “BP continues to work with Transocean, Police Scotland and all relevant authorities to bring this reckless action by Greenpeace to a safe conclusion.

“BP supports debate, discussion and peaceful demonstration but the irresponsible actions of this group are putting themselves and others unnecessarily at risk, while ignoring court orders and police action.”

The two climbers arrested last night remain in police custody.