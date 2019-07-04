MPs launch inquiry into net zero government

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has launched a new inquiry into whether the government is ready to “lead by example” on net zero emissions targets.

It will focus on the sustainability of the government’s estate and procurement processes and what action it needs to take to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

MPs will examine how targets should be set, enforced and monitored, whether the government is leading by example in its own performance and if existing strategies are sufficiently robust to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote resource efficiency.

EAC Chair Mary Creagh MP said: “It’s not enough for the government to talk the talk on net zero emissions by 2050, it must walk the walk and lower its own emissions to tackle the climate emergency.

“We’ll be examining how the government sets and performs against its own targets, such as ensuring its fleet of vehicles are ultra-low emissions, reducing waste and water use. Ministers must lead by example in setting out and delivering policies which can meet their ambitious targets. We have declared a climate emergency. Now is the time for ministers to say how they will tackle it.”

The Committee is inviting written evidence until 15th August 2019.