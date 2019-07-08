Centrica and SSE on the road to zero emission fleets by 2030

Energy giants Centrica and SSE have committed to switch their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

They have joined The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative – alongside facilities services company Mitie – which brings together businesses from across the world to make electric transport the “new normal” by the next decade.

The companies represent some of the UK’s biggest buyers of commercial vehicles, with a combined footprint of 21,000 vehicles – Centrica, the owner of British Gas, operates the third largest fleet in the country, SSE the seventh largest and Mitie the 11th largest.

SSE has also committed to double its energy productivity by 2030 from a 2010/11 baseline, through joining The Climate Group’s EP100 initiative for energy-smart companies, delivered in partnership with the Alliance to Save to Energy.

It has so far invested $15.4 million (£12.3m) on energy efficiency measures in its buildings and depots to achieve its target.

Brian McLaren, Director of Group Change at SSE, which aims to switch 3,500 vehicles to EVs said: “Decarbonisation is at the heart of what we do and low carbon emissions from transport is critical if the UK is to meet its net zero targets.

“Aa a major fleet operator and property occupier across the UK and Ireland, the commitments being made through EV100 and EP100 are in line with SSE’s ambition to deliver low carbon infrastructure in a sustainable way.”

James Rushen, Group Head of Environment for Centrica, which has more than 12,500 vehicles globally added: “The direction of travel for our fleet is clear and we’re proud to be supporting our customers and the wider industry as we continue to understand the implications of EV rollout at scale.

“With a global network of over 15,000 engineers and technicians and expertise in designing and managing energy solutions through Centrica Business Solutions, I believe we are uniquely positioned to help other businesses make the shift to a transport system that is cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient.”