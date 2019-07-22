Majority of customers ‘want to save energy but don’t know how’

More than half of all energy customers across Europe want to save energy but do not know where to begin.

That’s among the findings from a new report published by insights expert Bidgely. which surveyed 1,400 residential energy customers from across Europe.

The study highlights a general lack of awareness with 45% of people still being unsure about which domestic appliances use the most power.

Bidgeley notes customers are interested in getting more clued up – itemised energy bills showing usage in the home by appliance, with alerts sent during a billing cycle, are listed as the top motivations for billpayers to stay with their current energy provider.

As around 60% of suppliers say they are concerned about customer retention, they are likely to be interested to know that more than 40% of customers say personalised services would mean they are likely to stay with their current energy retailer, while a similar number say “proactive insights” providing them with the chance to correct inefficient behavior before the billing cycle ends would encourage them to stay.

Bidgely’s Head of Global Sales, Prateek Chakravarty, said: “The results of our independent consumer survey illustrate a strong desire for more transparency and personalisation from energy retailers, as well as tips on how to reduce individuals’ carbon footprint.

“Artificial intelligence is proving to be a powerful tool to tackle a range of pressures for energy retailers – from customer churn to digitalisation and decarbonisation – all while delighting customers with modern services that help them take action to improve the climate.”