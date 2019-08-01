Prince Harry plans two children ‘maximum’ over climate concerns

Prince Harry has said he plans to have a “maximum” of two children for the sake of the planet.

He was speaking to world renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall about the environment, responsibility and climate change, with the interview published in Vogue magazine this week.

When asked if having a baby had changed how the Duke of Sussex sees life, he said: “It does make it different. I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

When Dr Goodall laughed and said “not too many!”, Prince Harry replied: “Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed.

“And surely, being as intelligent as we are all, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Dr Goodall added in agreement: “But in fact, we’ve stolen their future. Not all of it. But we’ve got to try and pay a little of it back. And get together to try and heal some of the harm and at least slow down climate change.”

Reflecting on humans’ impact on the Earth, Prince Harry said: “We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us and only us.”