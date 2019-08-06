Google pledges carbon neutral shipping, recycled materials in products

Google has set out its hardware and services sustainability commitments, including a target to ensure all its customer shipments are carbon neutral by 2020.

The technology giant has also pledged to ensure all its products will include recycled materials starting in 2022, with a drive to maximise recycled content “wherever possible”.

That includes products like Pixel phones, Pixelbooks, Google Home speakers, Nest and accessories like phone cases and charging stands.

Google said it has reduced its carbon emissions from product shipments by 40% between 2017 and 2018 and hopes the latest commitments will take these further.

Anna Meegan, Head of Sustainability, Consumer Hardware at Google added: “My job is to integrate sustainability into our products, operations and communities – making it now just an aspect of how we do business but the centrepiece of it.

“It’s an ongoing endeavour that involved designing in sustainability from the start and embedding it into the entire product development process and across our operations, all while creating the products our customers want.

“This is how we will achieve our ambition to leave people, the planet and our communities better than we found them.”