Bristol Zoo leaps towards greener future with renewable deal

Bristol Zoological Society has leapt towards a greener future with a new energy deal.

Under the agreement, Bristol Energy will provide gas and 100% renewable electricity to the animal exhibits at Bristol Zoo Gardens, including to the reptile, insect, monkey and gorilla enclosures.

It will also supply sister attraction’s Wild Place Project with energy – the attraction in South Gloucestershire is home to baboons, brown bears, giraffes, zebras and cheetahs.

Bristol Zoo works to protect species and habitats through its conservation programme and claims it is now hoping to prevent the “disastrous effects of climate change”.

Bristol Energy already supplies city landmarks SS Great Britain and the City Hall with energy and aims to help the city reach its target of going carbon-neutral by 2030.

Elinor Kershaw, Bristol Zoological Society’s Sustainability and Projects Co-Ordinator, said: “We’re pleased to be working with an energy company committed to working in the region towards sustainable energy – supporting reduction in local and regional consumption, as well as working to make renewable energy available as a standard rather than premium product.”