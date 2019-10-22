Climate change: Regional collaboration centre established in Dubai

A new regional collaboration centre dedicated to advancing the goals of the Paris climate change agreement has officially been launched in Dubai.

The Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) Dubai is a partnership between UN Climate Change and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) and aims to help accelerate climate action in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

RCC Dubai’s project portfolio consists of a range of projects designed to fill knowledge gaps in adaptation to climate change, create strategies to access climate finance and increase regional participation in global climate action.

It also includes projects aimed at strengthening the capacity of youth to contribute to the regional and global response to climate change and introduce methodologies and tools to address climate change.

The Centre is expected to play a key role in helping channel local, regional and global resources into climate action.

Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary said: “I am delighted to celebrate the opening of RCC Dubai. Regional collaboration is a key to informing, activating and catalysing action on climate change.

“This collaboration will be instrumental in enhancing the scale of climate action in the region in an efficient, impactful and collaborative manner and we look forward to working with WGEO to facilitate, enhance and promote the region’s response to the climate challenge.”