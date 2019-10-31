Energy UK sets out policy proposals for next government

Energy UK has set out a series of policy proposals for the next government to enact if the country is to meet its 2050 net zero target at the lowest cost to consumers.

It says the government must implement a fully-funded National Energy Efficiency Programme to boost the deployment of energy efficiency measures in homes across the UK in order to reduce emissions and cut customer bills, as well as tighten building standards and fund large-scale clean heating trials.

Energy UK calls for politicians to increase investment in low carbon generation by allowing the lowest cost technologies of all types to participate in Capacity Market and Contracts for Difference auctions, in addition to agreeing funding models for large-scale projects Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) and nuclear projects.

It recommends bringing the 2040 phase-out date for petrol and diesel vehicles forward, subsidising the upfront purchase costs of electric vehicles (EVs) and deploying relevant infrastructure in order to clean up the transport sector

The organisation notes Winter Fuel Payments should be used to ensure a just transition for those most in need.

Energy UK Chief Executive Lawrence Slade said: “Public concern has put climate change at the top of the media and political agenda and with the net-zero target in place, policies to enable a huge and unprecedented transformation right across our economy must head the next government’s programme of action.

“Our sector has helped the UK lead the way in reducing emissions but rather than sit back and admire our work, we need to go further and faster without any delay if we are to meet this huge but unavoidable challenge.”