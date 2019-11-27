Wind groups team up for industry safety and training needs

The Global Wind Organisation (GWO) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have teamed up to highlight the importance of safety and training to power wind energy development.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to leverage shared resources, including datasets, analytical and forecasting capabilities, which will provide insights to all wind industry stakeholders.

Wind energy currently provides 1.2 million jobs globally, with the job creation potential increasing as new onshore and offshore wind markets are developed around the world.

They believe the wind industry is a major opportunity for countries to create high-skilled and local jobs to boost economic growth and reach their Paris climate goals.

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell said: “We want to help the market answer challenging questions about where jobs will be needed most to meet demand and outline what training will be required to develop a workforce that is knowledgeable and sustainable to, quite literally, build the wind markets of tomorrow.

“This collaboration is the first step in helping to produce a coherent roadmap for wind energy jobs in the future global energy system, helping emerging markets to benefit from high-quality local job creation to contribute to a thriving green economy.”