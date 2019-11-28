European Parliament declares climate emergency

The European Parliament has declared a climate emergency.

EU lawmakers have voted in favour of the symbolic move ahead of the UN COP25 Climate Change Conference in Madrid in early December, at which they suggest the EU should commit to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The decision was adopted with 429 votes for, 225 votes against and 19 abstentions.

Parliament wants the EU to ensure “all relevant legislative and budgetary proposals” are fully aligned with the objective of limiting global warming to under 1.5 °C, step up global emission reductions for the aviation and shipping sectors and propose the maritime sector be included in the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS).

It also suggests EU countries should at least double their contributions to the international Green Climate Fund, as it notes pledges by developed countries do not currently meet the collective goal of $100 billion (£77.4bn) per year as of 2020.

Finally, they urgently call on all EU countries to phase out all fossil fuel subsidies by 2020.

Pascal Canfin, Chair of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, said: “The European Parliament has just adopted an ambitious position in view of the upcoming COP25 in Madrid.

“Given the climate and environmental emergency, it is essential to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 55% in 2030. It also sends a clear and timely message to the Commission a few weeks before the publication of the Communication on the Green Deal.”